ST. LOUIS - Registration is now open for FreightWeekSTL 2025, set for June 2-6, 2025. The St. Louis Regional Freightway is hosting the conference for the eighth consecutive year. The week-long freight and logistics event features panel sessions, interviews, a riverboat tour through the Ag Coast of America and more. FreightWeekSTL spotlights the latest trends and innovations impacting global freight movement and highlights the leadership role the St. Louis region continues to play in advancing major infrastructure projects that support its position as a world-class logistics hub.

"FreightWeekSTL will once again deliver a wealth of timely information for those engaged in the industrial real estate, manufacturing and logistics sectors. It also will spotlight the St. Louis region's continued advancement as a key hub in the global supply chain," said Mary Lamie. Lamie is Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development, which operates the St. Louis Regional Freightway as one of its enterprises. While the majority of the conference offerings are in a virtual format, there are two opportunities for in-person connections. The Freight Summit Luncheon on June 4 will feature a keynote discussion with Gia Biagi, Secretary of Transportation for the Illinois Department of Transportation, on Infrastructure and Collaboration: Catalysts for Economic Growth. The event will also feature a video message from Ed Hassinger, Director of the Missouri Department of Transportation. Another highlight of the Freight Summit will be the release of the 2026 Priority Projects List, a valuable tool used to advocate for the support and funding of critical infrastructure improvements that strengthen the St. Louis region's freight network. June 5 will feature a riverboat tour on the Mississippi River, showcasing critical elements of the region's multimodal freight network that have made this section of the Mississippi River the Ag Coast of America. The main content for FreightWeekSTL is generated through a full lineup of virtual panel sessions: Article continues after sponsor message The Gateway Advantage: River Operations in the St. Louis Region features Dan Lester, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Ingram Infrastructure Group. He will provide insight on Ingram's operations in the St. Louis area and opportunities for enhanced movement of goods between the Gulf Coast and the Ag Coast of America, as well as the company's planned investments in the St. Louis region and initiatives to reduce emissions via renewable and biofuels.

I-70 Drives Manufacturing Investment features Scott Willert, CTP and President at America's Service Line, LLC/America's Logistics. He will discuss American Food Group's new meat processing plant in Warren County, Mo., the importance of its strategic location right off of Interstate 70, and the advantages gained from being in the St. Louis region.

Innovations Gain Traction spotlights the latest advances with some of the new technology featured during FreightWeekSTL in 2023 and 2024. St. Louis startup Intramotev will share details on the advances it has made over the past year as the company is demonstrating success delivering and moving goods for customers and continuing its quest to make the U.S. rail system more efficient and sustainable. The panel will also include updates on the tremendous progress being made by St. Louis-based UNCOMN and the Port of Long Beach, highlighting recent funding received in support of their collaboration to create a supply chain information highway that is capturing the attention of beneficial cargo holders.

Capital Flows to Supply Chain Innovators gathers insight from J.P. Keating, Managing Partner at proChain Ventures. He will talk about why the St. Louis-based venture capital firm is choosing to invest in companies that have the potential to revolutionize the movement of freight and offer advice for other startup companies seeking capital to advance their supply chain innovations.

The Evolving Landscape of Agriculture and Barge Transport features Ken Eriksen, Managing Member and Strategic Advisor at Polaris Analytics & Consulting. He will talk about the outlook for commodities in the barge industry in 2025 and renewable energy trends related to freight and transportation. Eriksen will also explore what the findings of a recent study about the economic value of the Mississippi River Ship Channel mean for the industry and the St. Louis region.

Building Futures in Freight offers a panel discussing the exciting career opportunities in various sectors of the freight industry–including rail, barge and trucking–as well as opportunities related to the construction of multimodal infrastructure. Representatives from Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, Ingram Infrastructure Group, WEL St. Louis and ABNA Engineering, Inc., will share the paths students can take to land careers in the freight and engineering industries and the importance of training programs.

Best Practices: Attracting Industrial Development offers a panel delving into the St. Louis Regional Freightway's strategic process for creating and marketing a list of Featured Real Estate Sites that helped to attract an $800 million development to the St. Louis region. Representatives from Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and Steadfast City Economic and Community Planners will discuss the collaboration that helps move targeted sites from underutilized to developer-ready status, streamlining the site selection process for interested parties. Panelists will also share metrics that demonstrate how this important initiative supports advancement of the region's industrial real estate market.

Global Logistics Growth Fueled by Proximity features Zach Wilfley, Station Manager at Allstates WorldCargo, and will offer insight on the advantages the St. Louis region offers for shippers and global logistic firms alike, with highlights on the enviable location in the middle of the United States, interstate connectivity and international airport access. The latest Industrial Real Estate Market Report for the region also will be released. The annual report highlights market fundamentals, current labor figures and recent trends in construction and development that illustrate how this region continues to support growth in the manufacturing industry and associated supply chain logistics operations. New data related to GDP within targeted industry sectors will also be shared. "We are looking forward to another great FreightWeekSTL with great content and the opportunity to showcase the St. Louis region as one location delivering global access," Lamie said. To learn more about FreightWeekSTL and to register for any of this year's sessions, visit https://freightweekstl.thefreightway.com.