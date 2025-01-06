GODFREY - Community members gathered at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey for the third annual Freezing for Funds fundraiser this weekend.On Jan. 4, 2025, Freezing for Funds attendees participated in a polar plunge at Glazebrook Park to raise money for a local nonprofit. The YWCA received approximately $5,000 as a result of the fundraiser.

“It's always a fun time for everybody,” said Craig Lombardi, who helped organize the event. “We just love helping the community.”

Freezing for Funds is sponsored by the Alton High School Class of 1986. Lombardi, Cami Beaber Giertz, Tawnya Hooper and Trisha Deanne Perks decided to create Freezing for Funds as a way to give back to the community.

People donated $35 to participate in the plunge. They also chose a nonprofit that they want to donate to. All of these nonprofits were entered for the chance to win the money.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick drew the YWCA as the winning charity. McCormick noted that the Freezing for Funds event is “very good” for the community, and he expressed his excitement to see it come to Godfrey every year.

“I think we should continue this for many years to come,” he added. “It’s a good program, and I’m proud to support it.”

Shiver's Frozen Custard was onsite to offer free coffee, and Duke Bakery provided donuts. Jim Mager performed live music throughout the event.

This year’s Freezing for Funds event was sponsored by Village Dispensary, Absolute Health Care Services, Bemis Family Chiropractic, Good Samaritan House, JEN Mechanical, Freer Auto Body, Rister’s Automotive and Transmissions, Mike Fahnestock State Farm, The Loading Dock, Johnson’s Corner, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Fast Eddie’s, Little Medical School, Riverbank Marketing, Sparks Junk Removal, The Social, Reelect Mike McCormick, Lewis and Clark Community College, Dr. Genie’s Kids, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Riverbend Kitchen and More.

For more information about Freezing for Funds, including how to donate, visit their official website at FreezingForFunds.com.

