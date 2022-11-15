GODFREY - The Annual Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas sponsored by Freer Auto Body will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Those who attend are encouraged to stop by with donations of money, toys, or coats for the United Way’s Community Christmas campaign.

Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body, said they are excited about having the Cookies and Cocoa event in more of a pre-COVID-19 sense after a few years of the pandemic.

Please come and enjoy fresh baked cookies and homemade cocoa and drop off a toy or coat for Community Christmas!," Margaret said. "All items collected stay for local families!"

Margaret explained they were excited to have the event return to a sense of normalcy.

“We will have an event where everybody collects and sorts and more people can be together,” she said. “Working together the last few years with the COVID Pandemic, sometimes all people wanted to do is give a gift card or money. We are also hoping people can bring new toys or coats people can use.”

