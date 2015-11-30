

GODFREY - Freer Auto Body’s annual Cookies and Cocoa For Community Christmas is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Freer Auto Body location on Alby in Godfrey.

Those who attend are asked to bring donations of money, toys, or coats and register to win a Swagway Hoverboard.

Margaret Freer, of Freer Auto Body, said Community Christmas was always the favorite project for her deceased son David.

“We started Cookies and Cocoa in December 2008 in his memory,” Margaret Freer said. “We shop year round for Community Christmas and work hard at getting things on sale. This allows us to buy more with our dollars. While we have seen tragedies, we are also blessed in many ways. The community has been very kind to us and we feel it is our civic duty to give back and help others less fortunate.”

Taylor and Lily Freer, Margaret’s granddaughters, came up with the idea of Cookies and Coca with their grandma, and have been taught at a very early age what it means to give, Margaret said.

“They know there are kids out there who need help,” she said. “They raised a record $24,500 at their Christmas in July for Community Christmas, a record for us.”

Freer said it makes her and the other members of the Freer organization smile to know many kids in the region will have a nice Christmas because of their efforts.

