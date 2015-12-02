ALTON - When Taylor Freer was only four years old, she could recognize that some kids her age were not as privileged as she was growing up.

Noticing that some of the children she went to school with may have not been receiving the Christmas gifts like she would receive each year, she decided to do something about it directly.

“When I was little, I brought in a piggy bank,” Freer said. “I said I wanted to give money to all of the kids who didn’t have some of the things like I did. So, my grandma created this event.”

Margaret Freer, mother of Tim Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body in Alton, was incredibly eager to get on board when the idea for the first annual Cookies & Cocoa for Community Christmas campaign came about eight years ago. Of course, Taylor’s little sister Lily was also happy to get involved.

With the help of the community, friends and customers, a plethora of items have been donated under the sponsorship of the United Way.

Freer Auto Body’s workshop, lobby and hallways were filled with hundreds of toys, dozens of bicycles and warm winter coats.

“I am very proud of both of my daughters,” Tim Freer said. “They know that there are people in need and really want to help them.”

Not only have the sisters worked diligently to raise awareness for the less fortunate in the area, they have been recognized for their generosity and hard work by the United Way organization themselves.

This year, the United Way honored Taylor and Lily with the 2015 Outstanding Community Christmas Volunteer and Fundraising Award, something both of the girls remained extraordinarily humbled by.

“I just really enjoy the feeling of helping the community and helping out,” Freer said.

Items can be collected for the Community Christmas Campaign at Freer Auto Body as well as at almost 20 other area retailers. Large white boxes marked with the Community Christmas logo will be collecting unwrapped toys, coats of all sizes and outerwear until Dec. 10.

