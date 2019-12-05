GODFREY - From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Freer Auto Body is hosting its annual Cookies And Cocoa For Community Christmas at 4512 N. Alby in Godfrey.

Residents are encouraged to stop by with donations of money, toys or coats.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Taylor and Lily have been hosting this event since December 2008," Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, said. "It truly helps a lot of people. Taylor said 'we love making sure all kids have a nice Christmas'. Lily says 'it is fun to give back and Maw Maw makes the best cookies ever.'

"We have helped with Community Christmas for 27 years. We have helped create a lot of smiles and shared our blessings."

For more information contact Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151.

More like this: