GODFREY - From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Freer Auto Body is hosting its annual Cookies And Cocoa For Community Christmas at 4512 N. Alby in Godfrey.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Residents are encouraged to stop by with donations of money, toys or coats.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Taylor and Lily have been hosting this event since December 2008," Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, said. "It truly helps a lot of people. Taylor said 'we love making sure all kids have a nice Christmas'. Lily says 'it is fun to give back and Maw Maw makes the best cookies ever.'

"We have helped with Community Christmas for 27 years. We have helped create a lot of smiles and shared our blessings."

For more information contact Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151.

More like this:

"Have A Heart:" Freer Auto Body Embarks On Food Drive Campaign For Salvation Army
Jan 24, 2025
Alton Businesses Unite for Have A Heart Food Collection Campaign
Feb 5, 2025
Community Christmas 2024 Once Again Delivered Joy To Countless Area Families In Need
Jan 14, 2025
"Have A Heart" Food Drive For Salvation Army Was Big Success
Feb 24, 2025
Freer Auto Body Hosts 16th Successful "Cookies and Cocoa" Event
Dec 5, 2024

 