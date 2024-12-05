GODFREY - Freer Auto Body hosted their annual Cookies and Cocoa event to raise money for Community Christmas.

Now in its 16th year, Cookies and Cocoa collects toys and monetary donations to be distributed to 12 different agencies, which then give the items to families in need during the holiday season. From 4–6 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2024, community members could stop by Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey to drop off donations and enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and a visit with Santa.

“So many people support this,” said Margaret Freer, owner of Freer Auto Body and organizer of Community Christmas. “We have such a giving community.”

The event on Thursday at Freer Auto Body raised more than $2,300 for Community Christmas. Margaret Freer said that anyone who still wants to contribute to visit the Freer Office and if contributed through a check, make sure it is written out to Community Christmas. She said any donations would immediately go toward the Community Christmas campaign.

Every year, the Freers begin their Community Christmas campaign with the annual Christmas in July event, which collected over $75,000 this year. Cookies and Cocoa serves as a final push to collect donations before the toys are sorted at The Salvation Army next week.

The Community Christmas campaign started as a way to remember David Freer. Lily and Taylor Freer, Margaret’s granddaughters, helped organize it as young children. Lily, now 18, expressed her excitement to be involved and share the experience with her family.

“It’s really fun. I love it,” she said. “I get to spend more time with [my grandmother], and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

This year, Lily and Margaret baked cookies together to contribute to the Cookies and Cocoa event. They both emphasized the importance of sharing their blessings with the community through initiatives like Community Christmas.

“The community has been very good to us,” Margaret added. “We just feel a need to give back, but we do it joyously. We’re grateful for the ability to give back. We’re very blessed.”

For more information about Community Christmas, including how to donate, call Freer Auto Body at (618) 466-6151.

