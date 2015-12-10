EAST ALTON - The Freeburg Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey team faced the Alton Redbirds Hockey Club in a match that the Redbirds could call disappointing. In three periods, the Raging Bulldogs defeated their team 2-1 at the final buzzer.

The blades of two very dedicated hockey teams hit the ice this Thursday, Dec. 10, at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bulldogs head coach Nicholas Dreyer was proud of the way his team played against the Redbirds.

“We played really good defensively and our goalie played really well,” he said. “He is a very good player for us. He’s a really good skater. He does a really good job at at using his tools.”

In the first period, the Dogs were all over the Redbirds’ goal. Unfortunately, they couldn’t land a shot. It seemed that defensively, both teams were nearly equally matched in the period. In the 14 minutes of play, Freeburg only attempted one shot more than Alton. As quickly as it came, the period ended scoreless.

Freeburg’s offense finally shined in the second period. With less than eight minutes of the second period left on the clock, Adam Phelps landed a goal with his teammate Austin Patton on the assist. The score was now 1-0 in Freeburg’s favor. In the period’s only scoring play, the Bulldogs’ defense was able to hold off the Redbirds.

Right at the beginning of the third and final period, without assistance from his teammates, Phelps landed another goal for the Dogs to bring the score up to 2-0.

Just a few minutes after the Bulldogs made their second goal, the Alton Redbirds finally landed on the scoreboard. Scotty Waldrup, with the assist from Jake Bohn, provided their lone point to close out the Redbirds’ push. At the final buzzer, the Freebirg Waterloo Raging Bulldogs defeated the Alton Redbirds Hockey Club 2-1.

Alton Head Coach Abram Henson wishes the night could have gone a little better for his team.

“They had quite a few breakaways, a lot of odd-man opportunities. Our goalie Caleb kept us in it the whole time and had a great game.”

The Bulldogs landed themselves in the penalty box with six penalties, twice as much as their opponents from Alton.

“They are all high school kids,” Coach Dreyer said. “They’ve got a lot of growing up to do and just making some immature decisions which should change as they get older.

