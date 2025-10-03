FREEBURG — The Freeburg Midgets edged the Roxana Shells 21-19 in a closely contested high school football game Friday night on Freeburg’s home turf.

Freeburg took an early lead when quarterback Joe Carmack ran five yards for a touchdown with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter. Kicker Dane Olmstead converted the extra point to put Freeburg up 7-0. Roxana responded quickly as Mekhi Shorter broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run with 3:51 left in the opening quarter. However, the Shells’ extra point attempt was blocked, leaving Freeburg ahead 7-6 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Roxana take the lead when Mason Crump ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 11:06 remaining. Keelan Crawford’s extra point was good, making the score 13-7 in favor of Roxana.

Freeburg answered before halftime as Carmack scored again on a 14-yard run, with Olmstead adding the extra point to regain a 14-13 lead going into the break.

Neither team managed to score in the defensive battle of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Freeburg’s running back AJ Vahlkamp extended the Midgets’ lead with a 20-yard touchdown run, followed by another successful extra point from Olmstead, making it 21-13.

Roxana’s Crump scored his second touchdown of the night on a five-yard run later in the quarter. The Shells attempted a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful, leaving the score at 21-19.

Freeburg was then able to control the clock and secure the win as time expired.

