MARYVILLE/GRANITE CITY/BELLEVILLE - Chestnut Health Systems will offer free virtual NARCAN training.

At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, community members can attend a virtual training over Zoom where they will learn how to access and administer NARCAN. NARCAN, also known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Chestnut Health Systems offers free virtual NARCAN training every third Thursday of the month. Hosted over Zoom, you can attend without leaving your home. You can also attend anonymously if desired.

The training will cover when to use NARCAN, how to recognize the signs of an overdose, and how to administer the medication. Opioids like heroin, fentanyl and prescription medications can be deadly. NARCAN blocks opioid receptors in the brain and reverses an overdose, which can be life-saving.

NARCAN is available over the counter at pharmacies and for free at certain organizations.

For more information about the free virtual NARCAN training on Thursday, July 17, including how to register, email mdrainer@chestnut.org.

