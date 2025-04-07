Our Daily Show Interview! Corrine: Leave No Trace April 10-12th!

WEST ALTON - The Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, the Audubon Center at Riverlands and the national Leave No Trace program have collaborated for several days of environmental fun.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025, community members are invited to a trivia night at Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton. The free event will include trivia about birds, the Leave No Trace principles, and more. On April 12, community members can sign up for a “Trash Bash” cleanup on Ellis Island, followed by the Watershed Festival at the Audubon Center in West Alton.

“Essentially, the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary is being recognized as a National Spotlight area,” explained Corrine O’Brien. “That is a good environmental natural space that folks can come out from the community and celebrate how lucky we are to have it, and also give back and learn a lot about the Leave No Trace principles.”

As part of this recognition, the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary and Audubon Center will host the Leave No Trace team over three days in April. On April 10, local environmental partners will come together for a workshop and trainings, followed by all the fun on April 11 and 12.

O’Brien explained there are seven Leave No Trace principles, or guidelines about how to interact with the environment and wildlife. You can learn more about these principles at the trivia night or the Watershed Festival.

The trivia night at Old Bakery Beer Co. starts at 6 p.m., with a social hour beforehand. Each participant plays individually using their smartphones. Trivia is free to play, and O’Brien promises casual fun with “cool prizes.”

From 8:30–11:30 a.m. on April 12, community members are encouraged to meet at the Audubon Center and clean up Ellis Island by the river. You can register online to join the Trash Bash cleanup. Anyone above age 12 is welcome to come out, though O’Brien noted they prefer people above the age of 15 if possible.

The cleanup will conclude with the Watershed Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Audubon Center at Riverlands. Kids can collect stamps in their “passports” as they visit each interactive booth for hands-on activities and educational games. Attendees can also enjoy free food, live music and more fun throughout the festival.

O’Brien said the goal of the festival is to celebrate the Leave No Trace recognition while educating people about conservation and environmentalism. She looks forward to sharing the experience with Riverbend residents.

“Leave No Trace is going to be there, so that’s going to be a great time to actually get to speak and learn about the Leave No Trace principles with that traveling group from the national side,” she added. “It should be really fun.”

For more information about the Leave No Trace recognition or the upcoming events, contact the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary or the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

