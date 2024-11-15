FIELDON - Fieldon United Church of Christ is hosting their third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, giving everyone in the community a seat at the Thanksgiving table - and a free, hot meal.

“Last year, we served several family meals, delivered to over 30, and hosted 75 to 100 in-person diners,” Niki Egelhoff, one of the event organizers, said. “This year will be our third year and we hope to reach even more people. No one should feel alone during the holidays.”

On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28, 2024), dinners will be served starting at 1 p.m. While the community is welcome to dine at the church at 205 1st St. in Fieldon, there will also be family-sized and individual meals available for carryout.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pre-orders can be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 for pickup at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. To reserve your carryout order, or donate to the church, call Jen Fanning at 618-535-3220 or Tim Fanning at 618-535-3221.

The event will also feature a cash prize drawing, though participants must be present to win. Of course, none of the event’s offerings would be possible without community support.

“We have received an overwhelming show of support from the community through donations and offers to help,” Egelhoff added. “This is entirely free for participants.”

For more information and updates on the third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, see the event page on Facebook.

More like this: