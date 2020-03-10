SPRINGFIELD - Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2019 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across the State of Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and AARP Tax-Aide programs are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in over 300 locations statewide.

“Taxes are due in one month. If a qualified taxpayer needs help filing their return, there is free assistance available for them,” said David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. “In locations all across the state, working-families or elderly taxpayers can meet with a certified volunteer who will help them file their state and federal returns accurately and on time. By increasing participation and compliance, we build trust in our tax system and ensure every taxpayer receives any refund they are due.”

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, taxpayers who speak limited English and individuals 60 years of age or older.

AARP’s Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on helping low-to-moderate income individuals, with special attention to those over 50 years of age. An AARP membership is not required.

“I want to thank the Illinois Department of Revenue, Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), and AARP Tax-Aide programs for providing this much needed service to older adults across the state that just need help,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. “I encourage everyone to spread the word to those that need assistance with filing their 2019 income taxes, all of which can be quite frankly overwhelming and confusing.”

Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website tax.illinois.gov.

