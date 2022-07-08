ALTON - A free Summer Soccer Program will be led by Damian Jones, executive director of S.A.L.T. (Student-Athletes Leading Tomorrow), next week from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15, at James Killion Park at Salu, 2400 Washington Ave. in Alton. New Dimensions in St. Louis is also a sponsor.

Youth ages 6-12 are invited to the summer soccer camp, which will run from 6 to 7 each night. Kids will receive a soccer ball, water bottle, mentorship, and a positive, active environment. On the last day, the youth will enjoy a Camp Cookout. Each day, Jason and Kayla Harrison of LaMay's Catering will provide healthy food for those in attendance.

Jones said S.A.L.T. pre-dominantly exposes at-risk and underserved children to the sport of soccer.

On Tuesday, some professional soccer players from St. Louis City SC 2 will be there to work with the youth and sign autographs. Jones said keys in the camp are fundamentals of shooting, receiving, passing and so much more. Healthy eating will also be discussed at the camp. Damian's wife, Dr. D'Andrienne Jones coordinates the health lessons with the youth.

Damian and his wife started S.A.L.T. in 2019 together. She is an internist in Alton. Dr. Jones is an Alton High graduate and Damian's son, Ian, also graduated from Alton High and played at Missouri State University. Damian said his son inspired him to try to expose soccer to those who otherwise might not receive the mentoring. He said the two now share a love of the game.

"I know what soccer meant to my son, and I wanted to do it for other children," he said. "If one boy or girl receives their voice through soccer, then all this is worth it. It helped my son receive his future voice."

Damian said soccer is a very expensive sport and his hope is this work allows many who would not be able to afford the fees to receive information and skills in a treasured worldwide sport.

For more information about the camp, contact Jones at damian.jones@saltyouth.org or (618) 960-4475.

