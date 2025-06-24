EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Concert Band will perform a free summer concert on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park.

This week’s program, titled “American Folk Tapestry,” explores a series of works that showcase the sounds of river ballads, pioneer songs, spirituals, Shaker hymns, and more. Each piece is based on traditional songs and shows the work of composers connected to the Midwest, making the program feel both nationwide and close to home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grab a seat, settle in with friends and family, and enjoy a summer evening filled with music from your local community band. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

More like this: