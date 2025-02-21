Our Daily Show Interview! Raise Your Spiritual IQ- Free Series Starts 3-6

ALTON - Community members are invited to a free spiritual experience series that aims to help them connect to themselves and the spiritual world.

“Raise Your Spiritual IQ!,” a three-part series hosted at River Bend Yoga in Alton, will cover three topics that invite people to explore their spirituality from a new perspective and learn ways to handle challenges from a spiritual perspective. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, community members can stop by River Bend Yoga for an hourlong discussion titled “Past Lives — Present Lessons,” which encourages attendees to “discover the secrets of karma and reincarnation to answer questions about your life today.”

“There's nothing on this planet that isn’t spiritual,” explained Flora Van Koten, one of the organizers. “That really is the emphasis on all of the [discussions], to be able to tap into one’s own spirituality to discover their own answers in their own way whatever it is.”

Van Koten and Sheila Aehle practice Eckankar, the path of spiritual freedom, that encourages connection between souls. Their beliefs will inform the discussion on March 6, but they emphasized that the “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” series is for anyone who wants to learn how to personally connect with their own inner knowledge and how to apply it more in their daily lives.

“I think pretty much anybody falls into that category of people who want to explore more of the why,” Aehle said. “But at the same time, there’s the understanding and the surrender that comes when you go, ‘I don’t get it but I’m willing to listen.’”

Aehle and Van Koten encourage questions, stories and conversations. They explained that the format of the discussion is like a roundtable or a group of friends chatting around a coffee table.

Every attendee will receive an experience journal with special techniques, and they can write down insights that they experience. Each session also comes with a book about Eckankar and that session’s topic. The discussions are free to attend and no registration is necessary.

Van Koten noted that she still works “every day” to connect to her spirituality, and she suggests people can start by taking a few minutes to contemplate or meditate. Aehle and Van Koten both believe in singing the HU song, a love song to God, which anyone of any faith, belief, or background can use to draw themselves closer to God. During the session on March 6, they will sing the HU song and talk about how every being is “Soul.”

The three “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” sessions will help people connect with their higher power while learning more about themselves as Soul. In addition to the “Past Lives — Present Lessons” session on March 6, you can check out “Your Dream Worlds Revealed” on April 3 or “Soul Travel Exploration” on May 1, all at 1 p.m. at River Bend Yoga. All of these discussions are free, and anyone is welcome.

For more information about Eckankar, visit Eckankar.org or download the free HU app at HearHu.org. For more information about the "Raise Your Spiritual IQ!" series, click here. For your own copy of the "Raise Your Spiritual IQ!" journal, click here.

