ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, is resuming its free monthly skin cancer screenings in partnership with Siteman Cancer Center, starting March 22.

The 2022 screenings will be held, by appointment only, from 4-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month in Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. Call 618-463-7220 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org, then go to Classes & Events to register.

Because of physical distancing, a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the office at one time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment and do not bring another person with you unless it’s necessary.

Being proactive is the one step to early detection. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. People with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and people who freckle easily are at the greatest risk. Excessive sun exposure, blistering burns before the age of 18, and a family history of melanoma are also risk factors. Most skin cancers appear after age 50, but more young adults and even teenagers are now being diagnosed.

For more information about how you can determine your cancer risk, please visit www.yourdiseaserisk.wustl.edu.

The full schedule for 2022 is as follows:

Fourth Tuesday of every month

4-6 p.m.

Suite 101

Medical Office Building A

Alton Memorial Hospital campus

March 22

April 26

May 24

June 28

July 26

August 23

September 27

October 25

(No screenings in November and December because of the holidays)

