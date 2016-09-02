Du Quoin Products Expo to spotlight Illinois companies

Du Quoin, IL. – Free food samples will be handed out to fairgoers at the Du Quoin State Fair this weekend. The two day Du Quoin Products Expo features Illinois companies that are looking to educate the public about products made in Illinois. In addition to free samples, these proud Illinois businesses will also have products on sale for you to purchase.

“The Du Quoin Products Expo is an excellent way for the Department to showcase companies based in southern Illinois,” said Director Raymond Poe. “The Department of Agriculture works to help these companies get a foot in the door with grocery stores, restaurants, and consumers. When a company participates in the Department’s Illinois Products logo program, companies can increase their visibility and product placement in the marketplace which leads to growth, expansion, and success.”

The Du Quoin Products Expo will held in the air conditioned Exhibition Hall on Saturday, September 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 4th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Illinois is a national leader in food processing sales with $165 billion reported in 2015. Food processing is one of our state’s top manufacturing activities. Statistics show the state’s 2,636 food processing companies employed more than 91,000 workers in 2015.

Below is a list of participating vendors that will be attending the 2016 Du Quoin Products Expo:

Elko Sales Inc., Buckner, IL

Excel Bottling Co. Inc., Breese, IL

Kuntry Kettle, Ava, IL

Louie’s Seasoning Co, Johnson City, IL

V. Walker Enterprises, Bloomington, IL

Devil’s Breath Chile, Broughton, IL

Southern Illinois Beekeepers Association, Mulkeytown, IL

Oakland Noodle Company, Oakland, IL

Reinneck Ranch Inc., Mascoutah, IL

Uncle Joe Sauces, LLC.

Aunt Jenny’s Fudge, DeSoto, IL

Wilderness Farms, Vandalia, IL

K-Noodles Pasta, Carbondale, IL

Pheasant Hollow Winery

Fox Creek Vineyards

Lasata Winery

Walker’s Bluff Vineyard



