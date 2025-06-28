ALTON - With three weeks left, the annual Rockin’ With Robert concerts have been a big success so far this year.

The Upper Alton Association hosts a free concert from 6–8 p.m. every Tuesday for six weeks in the summer at the Robert Wadlow statue in Upper Alton. They have three more concerts scheduled this year and can’t wait to welcome back their record-breaking audiences.

“It’s been great,” said Debbie Frakes, one of the organizers. “We’ve had probably the biggest crowds that the Rockin’ With Robert concerts have had. The crowd has been amazing.”

Frakes said they’ve entertained 150–200 people every week this summer. She is excited to round out the series with three great bands, starting with Flip the Frog on July 1, 2025. This will be followed by No. 4 Combo on July 8. Porch Cafe, originally scheduled for June 24, will take the stage on July 15 after the June 24 concert was canceled due to heat.

This is the first year that the Rockin’ With Robert concerts have lasted for two hours and stretched over six weeks. Frakes said attendees have been asking for more and longer shows, and organizers were happy to deliver.

Also new this year, C-Rations Grub Hub and Lady J's Gooey Butter Cakes are onsite every week to sell food and dessert to concertgoers. Frakes said the food vendors have been very popular.

A gift card basket raffle will be held on July 15. The basket contains over $900 worth of gift cards to local businesses. Attendees can purchase tickets for $10 at the concerts until July 15, when they will draw the winner. You do not have to be present to win.

“It is very exciting. It’s a huge amount of gift cards in that basket,” Frakes said. “It was very generous of the businesses to donate gift cards to us.”

She expressed her appreciation for the businesses that donated, as well as the businesses and community members who sponsor the concerts. This year's sponsors include John Meehan-5th Ward Alderman, J.E.M. Properties, Taqueria Maya, 5 Oaks Design, Scot Neudecker-State Farm, and Christmas Wonderland. Frakes noted the Rockin’ With Robert concert series wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

The Upper Alton Association has hosted the Rockin’ With Robert series for 16 years now, and organizers are pleased that the program continues to grow. As they gear up for the final three concerts this year, Frakes can’t wait for another summer of providing free music for the community.

“I’ve been involved in the community for quite a few years now, and it’s nice to see it picking back up again,” she added. “It’s a very good feeling.”

For more information about the Upper Alton Association and the Rockin’ With Robert concerts, visit the official Upper Alton Association Facebook page.

