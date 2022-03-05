ST. LOUIS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit, St. Clair County Transit District, Bureau of Transit Police, Metro Transit Public Safety, Chestnut Health Systems™, University of Missouri–St. Louis and AARP in St. Louis are teaming up to host FREE, pop-up health fairs at the Emerson Park and North Hanley Transit Centers –on Friday, March 11, 2022. These events are part of a joint effort encouraging transit riders, and the community at large, to “Step into a Healthier You in 2022 with Transit” by providing access to an array of health and wellness resources and reinforcing how the region’s interconnected public transit system gets residents where they need to go – including doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, dentists, workout facilities, grocery stores and other establishments that promote health and wellness.

The pop-up health fair at the Emerson Park Transit Center (929 15th Street, East St. Louis, IL 62205) will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the one at the North Hanley Transit Center (4300 Hanley Road, St. Louis, MO 63134) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those in attendance can gain access to a wide variety of resources ranging from primary physician visits during 30-minute time slots via the Chestnut Mobile Unit, healthy foods, COVID-19 vaccinations, at-home test kits and dental health supplies to giveaways from AARP in St. Louis, information about job opportunities in transit, free weekly passes from Move by BJC (a fitness center in St. Louis Cortex) and a wealth of information about community programming. Different resources will be available at the two health fairs. For a complete listing of what can be accessed where, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

“The transit system in our region can get people where they need to go – while offering a physical activity component that isn’t top of mind for many,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director for Citizens for Modern Transit. “These events will provide access to a wide variety of free wellness resources while educating those in attendance about the many benefits of using transit.”

As part of the morning commute on Friday, March 11, transit ambassadors and other volunteers will be at several different Metro Transit Centers handing out stress balls that say, “Ride and Relax” and information about the lunchtime health fairs taking place later that day.

This is part of the partnering organizations ongoing efforts designed to interact with riders, strengthen relationships and reinforce their collective commitment to a safe, comfortable, customer-focused transit experience.

To learn more about “Step into a Healthier You in 2022 with Transit,” visit www.cmt-stl.org, www.metrostlouis.org or www.scctd.org.

