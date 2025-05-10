ALTON - Small business owners who are looking to start or grow their business through e-commerce and learn about best marketing practices for growth are welcome to attend three free online retail and marketing workshops in Downtown Alton to be held at Coco+Oak, located at 110 W. 3rd Street.

Alton Main Street and Coco+Oak are teaming up to present these educational workshops led by a seasoned pro - Madeline Eades, owner of Coco+Oak, has 10+ years of experience in marketing and sales and is sharing her wisdom to help her fellow business owners succeed.

There is no cost to attend but space is limited, so please register early to secure your spot at one or all of the workshops:

To register for "Online retail and how it can help you grow - finding the perfect platform for your business"

on Tues, May 13th at 5:30

CLICK HERE: https://forms.gle/nr75Vh8e25PKRrGR8

To register for "Marketing online locally and why I should invest - using social media and local outlets to grow" on Tues, June 10th at 5:30

CLICK HERE: https://forms.gle/q6CmNhJas29RGExN7

To register for "Web and ad design and getting a return on your investment - where to invest for the best returns" on Tues, July 8th at 5:30

CLICK HERE: https://forms.gle/k4KhdM5FYiwp2sxV7

For more information on these events and the many other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the historic district of Downtown Alton, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.?

