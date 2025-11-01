EDWARDSVILLE/BELLEVILLE - Land of Lincoln Legal Aid has officially launched its Mobile Justice Clinics – two offices on wheels that will travel to all 65 counties in central and southern Illinois to provide free civil legal services.

The Mobile Justice Clinics began their tour immediately following a launch celebration on October 20 at Land of Lincoln’s Swansea office. The vans will continue visiting all 65 counties in Land of Lincoln’s service area. A full schedule of locations is available at lincolnlegal.org/mobile-justice-tour.

Upcoming stops include:

Edwardsville – November 6, 3:15 pm at Madison County Courthouse

Carlyle – November 7, 10:00 am at Clinton County Courthouse

Belleville – November 12, 10:15 am at St. Clair County Courthouse

Residents of these communities are invited to visit the Mobile Justice Clinic to learn more about free legal services, ask questions, and connect with staff.

“Our mission is to meet people where they are,” said Clarissa Gaff, Executive Director of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. “For many in our service area, transportation or distance can be a major barrier to legal help. These clinics remove those barriers by bringing free legal services directly into communities.”

At the clinics, community members can receive information and assistance with a wide range of civil legal issues, including:

Housing and eviction prevention

Family law matters such as custody and safety

Access to benefits and healthcare

Consumer issues threatening financial stability

Criminal record expungement and sealing

This initiative is made possible in part through generous support from the Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, whose commitment to equal access to justice helps ensure that innovative solutions like the Mobile Justice vans can serve those most in need.

About Land of Lincoln Legal Aid

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and seniors in 65 counties across central and southern Illinois. Its mission is to ensure equal access to justice and help clients secure safety, stability, and economic opportunity.

The organization has a staff of 150, including 73 attorneys, who serve through five regional offices, four satellite offices, a hotline and advice center people can call, as well as a dedicated public benefits office for those receiving SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other benefits. Learn more at lincolnlegal.org or follow us on social media @lincolnlegalaid.

