ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Jason Simmons, is reminding community members that the St. Louis Urban League is hosting a free drive-through meal giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. this Friday, April 24, 2020.

The event will be at the Henry Street parking lot off Landmarks Boulevard, across from the KFC and Old Bakery beer business. Each family will receive one meal per individual present. Meals will include groceries, fruit and bread. The Alton Police Department will be on hand to assist with any traffic issues.

Chief Simmons is urging everyone to take advantage of this amazing opportunity for your family.