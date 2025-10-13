Our Daily Show Interview! Medicare Insurance Techs: Upcoming Information Events

ALTON - Community members who want to know more about Medicare and the annual enrollment period are encouraged to attend an upcoming seminar by Medicare Insurance Techs.

From 6–7 p.m. on Oct. 23, Nov. 13, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4, 2025, you can stop by Suite 511 in the RiverBender.com Building for a presentation by Jamie Goble. Goble will talk about the “tons of changes” she has seen in insurance plans this year, and she will be available for one-on-one meetings with people who want to know more about their eligibility.

“Sometimes they just have to give the plan a trial run. If they don’t like it, then I can come back and they can try something else,” Goble explained. “But I’m always there to answer the phone if they have any questions about if a claim doesn't go through. Or, if they need help getting their medications and they don’t qualify for extra help, we can always call the carrier and get them on a plan so they can pick up their prescriptions for zero and then they can have a payment arrangement with their drugs.”

Goble, who is licensed in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Florida, shared that she has worked in the insurance business for nine years now. She discovered her passion for helping people navigate the insurance world after she experienced an injury and saw firsthand how complicated it can be. She also advocates for her 92-year-old mother and understands that seniors often need support.

“It’s just important to me that [people] get that type of help and they’re not left alone,” Goble said. “There’s somebody fighting for them, too.”

Goble’s seminars are scheduled throughout the annual enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 7 to Dec. 15. If she helps you set up a plan now, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The seminars aim to answer general questions about Medicare and Medicaid. But Goble usually sits down with clients one-on-one to discuss their medications, doctors, preferred hospitals, and other medical information to find the plan that works best for them. She encourages people to set up an appointment if they want to know more about what plans are available to them.

You can call her directly at 618-225-7967 or contact jamiegoblemit@gmail.com to schedule an appointment or learn more about the upcoming seminars. For more information about Medicare Insurance Techs, visit MedicareInsuranceTechs.com.

