EAST ALTON - Community members are invited to East Alton for a free spaghetti dinner.

From 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, you can stop by the town hall at 33 S. 9th Street in East Alton to enjoy a hot meal and a sense of community. Organized by Jennifer Maher, the community spaghetti dinner aims to bring people together and help those who might be struggling.

“We are offering warm meals to anyone and everyone in the community,” Maher said. “Times are tough, and no adult or child should ever have to go hungry or cold.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This is Maher’s first community dinner. Depending on the need she sees on Nov. 6, she will decide whether to continue these dinners every week, biweekly, or monthly.

In addition to the meal, there will be information about the Overnight Warming Locations and local NA and AA groups. Maher explained that these causes are close to her heart, and it’s important to her to help spread the word to those who might benefit from the information.

She thanked the many volunteers who have already come forward and offered their time and money to make this first community spaghetti dinner happen. As more and more people struggle to put food on the table, Maher emphasized the importance of coming together, connecting, and helping one another.

“The holidays are coming up. Everybody’s in a tight spot right now, and the world is kind of full of a lot of hate,” she said. “We want to be there for everybody, because it doesn't matter what your position is or where you’re at. Everybody deserves love, and they deserve food, and everyone’s a human and we’re all equal. We want to provide an environment where everyone feels equal and has an opportunity to maybe learn or grow from it, also.”

For more information about the first community spaghetti dinner, visit the official Facebook event page. To inquire about volunteering or donating, contact Maher directly at 618-381-8386.

More like this: