ALTON - This month’s Block Party for Good will offer free groceries, hot meals, health screenings and, for the first time, haircuts.

Located at Soulcial Square adjacent to the Salvation Army and Crisis Food Center in Alton, the Block Party for Good provides free groceries to community members. From 2–4 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, community members can stop by Soulcial Square to receive groceries, a hot meal through the Currency of Caring food truck network, and more.

“At Soulcial Kitchen, powered by Food is Love, we believe that serving others isn’t just about feeding their stomachs — it’s about nourishing their spirit,” said John Michel, founder of Soulcial Kitchen and President of the Food is Love Foundation. “This Block Party for Good model is a powerful example of what happens when compassion, community capacity, and innovation converge.”

In addition to the groceries, provided by the St. Louis Area Foodbank, and the hot meals, OSF will offer free health screenings and virtual medical consults during the block party. People are encouraged to stop by the OSF tent to receive these services.

The Dapper Mobile will also stop by Soulcial Square to provide free haircuts. This “barbershop on wheels” will offer clipper cuts, shear cuts and straight razor shaves. Michel and the Food is Love team are eager to bring “high-quality grooming with heart” to the community.

Swansea will have its own Block Party for Good from 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Soulcial Park, with groceries, meals and health screenings available. The Block Party for Good takes place on the last Friday of every month in Alton and Swansea.

For more information about the Block Party for Good and upcoming events, including how to get involved, visit the official Food is Love website at FoodIsLoveTV.com. You can also check out CurrencyOfCaring.com to learn more about the Currency of Caring program.

“We’re not just giving out food,” Michel added. “We’re restoring hope, one act of love at a time.”

If you are experiencing food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for information about additional local resources.

