Our Daily Show Interview! Embark Wealth Partners: Shred Event & Toy's for Tots!

GODFREY - Community members can support Toys for Tots while shredding their documents.

From 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, Embark Wealth Partners will host a shred event that’s open to the community. The event will also serve as a toy drive, and attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys or books to donate to Toys for Tots.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I feel like it’s a very big part of just being a great business person, just giving back to those in the community,” said Terri, a financial advisor with Embark Wealth Partners. “We just thought it would be a great way to give back to our community in multiple different facets.”

Terri and Casta explained that they often work with clients who ask them to shred their documents. While they’re happy to do it, Casta thought it would be a great idea to take the service a step further to support children at an event.

Located at 5213 Mae Drive Ste. A in Godfrey, Embark Wealth Partners works with community members to help them manage their finances. Giving back is an important part of their mission, and they hope the shred event encourages more people to do what they can to help the community.

“Why not do something like that to give back to not only our clients, but our community?” Casta said. “It’s a giant truck with a shredding machine in it, so your stuff all gets shredded right there on the spot.”

For more information about Embark Wealth Partners and their upcoming shred event, you can call them at 618-433-8881 or visit their official website at RaymondJames.com/ClaywellAssetManagement.

More like this: