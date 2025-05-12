ALTON - Community members can pick up fresh fruits and vegetables at the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

From 3:30–5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Riverbend residents can stop by the Alton Boys and Girls Club at 2512 Amelia Street for fresh produce and other resources. This Aetna Better Health of Illinois Pop-Up Farmers Market is sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Illinois.

“Alton, like many other communities, often lacks access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Caleb Nehring, outreach coordinator at Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “Our goal on Tuesday is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to promote healthy living.”

Nehring noted that the event would not be possible without the partnership between Aetna and the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. He said that other community partners, including Caritas Family Solutions, Centerstone, and SIU School of Medicine, will be onsite on Tuesday to provide information about their services.

Nehring expressed his appreciation for the chance to give back to the community. He added that Aetna aims to serve communities across Illinois, and they are eager to assist Riverbend residents with events like the Pop-Up Farmers Market.

“With rising food costs, offering free produce is our way of giving back to the community,” Nehring added. “This event supports preventative health by recommending individuals eat fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It also promotes health equity by ensuring access to healthy food for all communities. And finally, we want to give back to the community by being available as a resource.”

