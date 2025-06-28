ALTON - Community members can enjoy a free fireworks show over the Mississippi River next week.

On July 3, 2025, the Alton Parks and Recreation Department and the Alton Amphitheater Commission will host “Fireworks on the Mississippi,” the annual festival and fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, and attendees can enjoy live music, food, and more before the fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m.

“I think it’s great,” said Lyndsey Younger, Alton’s Parks and Recreation Director. “We put on these events for the community, to boost economic development, get more people to Alton to enjoy our beautiful riverfront.”

Younger said they are eager to welcome DJ ChrisXmas for the first half of the evening. This set will be followed by music from the Lincoln Land Brass Band.

There will be eight food vendors this year, which is more than in previous years. Younger looks forward to welcoming hundreds of families to the riverfront to watch the fireworks and enjoy the food and music.

“The amphitheater is usually filled with people, everyone just trying to find a good spot,” she said. “It’s always a nice event. We see so many friends and family members down there enjoying themselves, trying to stay cool and eat a little bit of food before the fireworks.”

Younger pointed out that the Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year, so people have the entire weekend to celebrate and view other fireworks shows in the region. But she hopes to see lots of Riverbend residents stop by the Riverfront Park on July 3 to enjoy the fun and the show.

“I just hope everyone comes out on the third and kicks off the Fourth of July weekend with us,” she said.

