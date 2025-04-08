SHILOH — New and soon-to-be parents in the Shiloh area are invited to attend the Baby in Bloom Pop-Up Shower for Growing Families, a free event hosted by Memorial Hospital Shiloh on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital, located at 1404 Cross St., Shiloh, IL 62269.

The Baby in Bloom event aims to provide essential resources for parents, covering topics such as planning a healthy pregnancy, infant safety, and the transition into parenthood. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with healthcare professionals and access a variety of informative offerings.

Among the highlights of the event are discussions on childbirth, breastfeeding, and the various care options available at Memorial Hospital. Participants will also be able to tour the Family Care Birthing Center and learn about the hospital's Level II E Special Care Nursery. Additionally, information will be provided about the OB Emergency Department, which is noted as the first of its kind in the area, as well as lactation services and the supportive roles of midwives and doulas.

Safety insights for new parents will also be a focus, featuring expert tips on infant safety and safe sleep practices. A Car Seat Safety Check will be available, along with instructions on how to properly install a car seat.

A light breakfast will be provided for attendees. Those interested in attending can register by visiting the Classes & Events Page on the Memorial Hospital website at https://www.bjc.org/locations/hospitals/memorial-hospital-shiloh although walk-ins are also welcome.

