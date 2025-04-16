Our Daily Show Interview! 6th Annual Ham Giveaway Set for Saturday at Crisis Food Center!

ALTON — Crisis Food Center and Midwest Members Credit Union will distribute free Easter hams and side items to families from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 21 East 6th Street in Alton.

This marks the sixth year the two organizations have partnered for the Easter Ham Giveaway, with each contributing equally to the purchase of hams and side dishes. Derrick D. Richardson, a board member of Crisis Food Center and former board member of Midwest Members Credit Union, emphasized the importance of supporting the community during the holiday.

“Together, we are able to purchase a lot of hams for families in need this Easter,” Richardson said. “Teaming up together makes a good partnership. We believe that feeding our community is important and want to make sure that families in our community are able to celebrate Easter with a nice Easter meal. We want to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community.”

Tiffany James of Midwest Members Credit Union said the Easter Ham Giveaway is something their employees look forward to every year.

"We have 19 employees set to volunteer this year," Tiffany said. "We have done it for several years and now they just walk in and start doing the giveaway; they don't have to wait for instructions."

The giveaway will operate as a contactless, drive-through event. Vehicles will line up on Market Street between East 4th and East 6th Streets heading north, then turn right onto East 6th Street to pull up in front of the Crisis Food Center. Volunteers will load one ham and one bag of side items per car on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Derrick said the event has become a "well-oiled machine" with the volunteers.

"When employees come together to do something fun like this event, it makes it even more special," he added.

