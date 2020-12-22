SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Alexander December 26 Arrowleaf 1401 Washington Ave. Cairo 8am – 4pm Hardin December 23 Arrowleaf 147 North Main St. Elizabethtown 8am – 4pm Madison December 22 SIUE Soccer Stadium 3345 Stadium Dr. Edwardsville 8am – 4pm December 24 Madison County Health Department 101 W. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River 8am – 4pm December 27 Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Rd. Troy 8am – 4pm Article continues after sponsor message December 22 Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Ridgers Ave. Alton 8am – 4pm December 27 Coordinated Youth & Human Services 2016 Madison Ave. Granite City 8am – 4pm Monroe December 21 Monroe County Annex Building 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm December 23 Monroe County Annex Building 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm St. Clair December 26 Belle-Clair Fairground 200 South Belt East #2650 Belleville 8am – 4pm December 21 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 24 December 26-27

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

More like this: