GODFREY – Join the Lewis and Clark Community College Concert Choir and RiverBend Children’s Chorus for a free performance, “Songs for the Heart,” on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

“Give Me A Choral Medley,” a spoof on choral singing by Andy Beck, will kick off the show followed by “More I Cannot Wish You,” a favorite song from the musical “Guys and Dolls.”

The men will be featured in the Jamaican folk song, “Grumble Too Much,” and the women will sing Franz Schubert’s hypnotizing German lied, “Gretchen am Spinnrade.”

The RiverBend Children’s Chorus, directed by Barbara McHugh, will sing the joyful “Lift Up Your Voice and Rejoice” and Andrew Lloyd Webber's “Pie Jesu.” They will end with Mark Patterson’s uplifting “Hope is a Hidden Star” and the Hebrew folk song “Haida.”

Susan Parton Stanard, director of the L&C Concert Choir, said the second half of the concert promises musical selections that will tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

“Songs about love of music and love for mankind include Michael Larkin’s ‘If Music Be the Food of Love,’ and Linda Spevacek’s ‘Anyway,’ inspired by a poem attributed to Mother Teresa,” said Parton Stanard.

Alto Gail Drillinger and baritone Peter Bertino will be featured during the haunting “Elegy for Dachau,” and David Childs’ “Weep No More” harkens us to remember loves lost.

Greg Gilpin’s arrangement of the song, “There is a Season,” reminds us that the cycle of life never stops. The program will conclude with John Rutter’s powerfully uplifting “Te Deum.”

For more information, call the music office at (618) 468-4731 or log on to www.lc.edu/music.

