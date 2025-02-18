ALTON - Community members are invited to the new Riverbend Community Orchestra’s upcoming performance.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, Riverbend Community Orchestra (RCO) will perform at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. The concert is free and will feature selections from musicals like “The Sound of Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “West Side Story” and more.

Jamie Pullen, President of Alton Youth Symphony (AYS), explained that AYS piloted the creation of RCO a few months ago. AYS directors realized there was a “gap” between AYS, which is for fifth through eighth graders, and the more challenging repertoire of the Alton Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for adults. They created RCO so that high schoolers without an orchestra program available to them, as well as community members who want to play music but aren’t ready for ASO, have an option.

“It's fulfilling a lot of different needs,” Pullen said. “This is just perfect for those people who have played in the past and just really want to make music with people again.”

Abigail Knoche, former AYS conductor and current orchestra instructor in the Alton Community Unit School District #11, and current AYS chamber director Ann Geiler came to the AYS Board of Directors with the idea for RCO last year. The Board approved three eight-week “sessions” that allow community members to participate in RCO with “more flexibility in short-term commitments,” Pullen said.

In December, the first session performed at Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton. They had a full orchestra, with 62 musicians. Knoche, Geiler and Pullen were thrilled with the community’s response.

“The concert in December, it was just gorgeous. It was beautiful,” Pullen said. “I couldn't believe it. I was amazed at how it all came together and the fact that they had a symphony. They had a bassoon player and French horns and instruments that aren't even more common instruments that people play. They had musicians in the band filling those roles. It’s just been really great.”

The concert on Feb. 25 marks the conclusion of the second session. Featured vocalist Brent Snyder, the music pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, will sing “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.” He expressed his excitement to be involved in RCO both as a musician and a host for the concert.

“Calvary is blessed to host community events like this Riverbend Community Orchestra concert,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a wonderful night of music and hope to see a great turnout. Please join us.”

RCO rehearses once a week and matches its music selection to the group’s skill level. There are no required auditions. Pullen emphasized that RCO is a great option for people who want to play music with other musicians of all skill levels in a “casual” setting.

She noted her excitement to see the group perform again on Feb. 25, 2025. For more information about Riverbend Community Orchestra, including how to get involved, visit the official webpage.

“I'm very proud of our directors for what they have accomplished and for coming to the board and saying, ‘Hey, we think there's a need. Can we try this?’ and to the board for saying, ‘Yes, let's try it and let's see what happens,’” Pullen added. “It really came together amazingly well.”

