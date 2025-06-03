GODFREY - Oakwood Church of God in Christ will host their annual giveaway with free food, clothing, toys, hygiene kits and more.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, community members can stop by Oakwood COGIC at 4712 N. Alby in Godfrey for a variety of free items. Lavern Parker, who helped organize the giveaway, noted the importance of helping the community and sharing prayer if people ask for it.

“Whatever it is, whether your need is physical, emotional or spiritual, we want to be there, to be able to contribute to you,” Parker said. “There’s nothing like worshiping inside the church. But we want to be that church without walls.”

Those who attend the giveaway can come into the church and take whatever they need. There is a wide variety of clothing, the hygiene kits are packed and ready to go, and sandwiches and water will be available.

There will also be several people onsite who are willing to offer prayers or pray alongside attendees. Parker emphasized that this is not a requirement of coming to the giveaway, and attendees are welcome to simply take what they want and leave. But she hopes the congregation can connect with a few people who need it.

“If prayer is needed, if they just need a listening ear, we’re there,” she said. “If a person just wants a bottle of water and a hamburger, then they shouldn’t be forced to listen to something else. We just want to be there, to be whatever they need us to be on that day.”

Parker explained that congregation members and others in the community have donated to the church over the last six months to prepare for the giveaway. She added they are “so blessed” with people who want to help.

She also expressed her appreciation for “the Goodwills and the resale shops,” but noted that the Oakwood COGIC giveaway is special because all of the items are available completely free of charge.

Though Oakwood COGIC lost their pastor, Pastor Roosevelt Reed, in 2022, they are carrying on his legacy with his son, Pastor Andre Reed, at the head of the church. Parker ultimately hopes the annual giveaway can be a powerful experience for the congregation and the community to get everything they need.

“The whole thing is for people to understand that whatever their situation is, they’re not alone,” she added. “It’s just a once-a-year thing where we can come outside the doors of the church and let people know that they’re not alone…We want to continue the legacy that we care, we share, we help.”

