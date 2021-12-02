Listen to the story

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Adult Education is enrolling now for FREE classes at Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Road in Granite City.

FREE educational, vocational and transitional career services are offered to eligible individuals from Madison, St. Clair, Randolph, Washington, Clinton, Bond, and Monroe Counties.

The following programs are currently enrolling for Spring 2022:

High School Equivalency (formally GED) test preparation classes

Tutoring

English as a Second Language classes

Spanish Language High School Equivalency classes

Health Care Bridge to Nurse Assistant Certification

Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) – Precision Machine Technology (PMT)

Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) - Certified Nursing Assistant

Welding

Warehousing and Distribution

Forklift Training Certification

Career Pathways course

Job Skills course

Transition to college and/or workforce services

To learn more about upcoming SWIC classes in the Granite City area contact SWIC Adult Education and Literacy Department at 618-797-7397or via email at infoadulted@swic.edu.

Stay connected with SWIC SWGCC via the web at www.swic.edu/community/adult-education/ and on social media via Facebook @swicadultedswgcc and Instagram @swicadulted_swgcc.

