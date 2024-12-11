ALTON - Kids are invited to Bowl Haven in Alton for a free Christmas party complete with food, bowling, live music, a dance competition and gift giveaways.

From 6–11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, the organization Something Bigger Than Yourself will welcome folks from the Catholic Children’s Home, the Alton Boys and Girls Club, Beverly Farm and the Illinois Correctional Youth Facility. Jay Lipe, founder of Something Bigger Than Yourself (SBTY), said this annual party spreads Christmas cheer to local kids and families.

“If there are any kids in Alton and they’re not having a good Christmas, bring them,” Lipe said. “Those kids are facing pretty tough circumstances, and I know that a bowling alley event and a pizza party, the things that we do, isn’t going to solve their problems. But it can bring just a day of joy to get minds off of their problems, to have them feel loved and considered.”

The bands 29 Steps, Bassment, Agents of the Free, and Divine March will play throughout the event. This is the 18th annual Christmas party sponsored by SBTY, and it is completely free for attendees.

Lipe promises tons of toys, treats and fun. He said that SBTY is currently accepting donations for the party, and he hopes they receive a lot so they can give it all away.

“I want to be overinundated with everything because the kids can go home with it,” he explained. “There’s never enough. You can never have enough to give away.”

SBTY was started by Lipe and his daughter almost 20 years ago when she decided to donate her toys to the Catholic Children’s Home. Since then, the organization has grown to work with nonprofits across the country, providing gifts for patients in hospitals, kids in foster care, residents at group homes and the elderly in nursing homes.

“Sometimes in life, all we need to know and recognize is that someone cares about us. So that’s what Something Bigger Than Yourself has tried to do with children and the elderly,” Lipe said. “We hope that this makes a positive impact, and who knows what next year is going to bring.”

He thanked the many local businesses who make the Christmas party possible and gave a special shoutout to Kayak Pools Midwest out of Indianapolis, which recently donated to SBTY. This donation allowed organizers to travel to Arizona and Mexico to work with survivors of sex trafficking.

Lipe is excited to take SBTY to the international level like this, but he explained that he tries to “think globally but act locally” by taking care of Riverbend organizations first. He hopes the Christmas party supports people from the Alton and Godfrey area by providing a fun night with lots of giveaways.

“It just really is a great place to have Christmas spirit, to show the community and the children and the elderly of our community that we care,” he added. “Even if you’re not a child and you’re just a child at heart and you’re sitting in Alton and you have nothing to do that Friday, you’re invited as my guest. Come out. I want you to feel the true meaning of Christmas spirit, and that is showing love to your fellow man.”

For more information about Something Bigger Than Yourself or to learn more about the 18th annual Christmas party on Dec. 20, 2024, visit their official website at SomethingBiggerThanYourself.org or their Facebook page. Contact Lipe at jay@somethingbiggerthanyourself.org or at 618-567-6785 to volunteer or donate.

