GODFREY – Resurrection Lutheran Church of Godfrey will host a free Carbon Monoxide Installation Event to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 5–11, 2025.

Local volunteers have continued to partner with the Godfrey Fire Protection District and the Alton Fire Department to install new 10-year UL-Listed carbon monoxide detectors in approved homes. UL-Listed means it meets important safety standards according to the National Fire Protection Association.

As a self-funded nonprofit, the association strives to help save lives and reduce loss with information, knowledge, and passion. Sharon Groh, Resurrection volunteer, says this is the third installation event held by the church and partner volunteers.

The next installation is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. To qualify, the applicant must be a homeowner living in Alton or Godfrey. Nearby community homeowners will be considered on an individual basis.

If you would like a carbon monoxide device installed, email nofire4us@gmail.com or call the church office at (618) 466-2788.

Carbon monoxide detectors are 100% funded by donations. Monetary donations are always welcomed and appreciated.

