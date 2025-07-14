GODFREY - Clearwave Fiber will host a free Brick Builders' Bash for families to enjoy.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, community members can stop by Glazebrook Park in Godfrey for a free Brick Builders' Bash event. Attendees are encouraged to play with LEGOs and “build anything your imagination dreams up,” Clearwave Fiber said in a statement.

“Brick Builders' Bash is a free, family-friendly LEGO event designed to spark curiosity and creativity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) through hands-on play and exploration,” Clearwave Fiber explained.

With a Free Play LEGO Zone and Hands-On Building Stations, attendees of all ages and skill levels can enjoy building LEGOs. A collaborative build challenge encourages people to work together to solve a creative task. There will also be a creative building competition complete with prizes, and a STEM activity zone where you can experiment with science and technology.

Attendees can snack on refreshments, take photos in the photo booth, and enter a raffle for the chance to win a new LEGO set.

Clearwave Fiber explained that their mission is to provide reliable internet to all communities, including rural towns. They believe the Brick Builders' Bash event will encourage kids to learn more about STEM while helping families connect to local resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At Clearwave Fiber, we believe that fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxury — it’s essential,” the company said. “Our mission is to ensure that students in smaller towns have the same technological opportunities as those in larger cities.”

As part of the event, Clearwave Fiber will also make a donation to Lewis and Clark Community College’s STEM program. Their aim is to support access to STEM education.

Clearwave Fiber encourages community members to come out to Brick Builders' Bash on July 15 at Glazebrook Park to see for themselves the benefits of hands-on STEM education. For more information, visit the official Facebook event page or message Clearwave Fiber at their official Facebook page.

“Brick Builders' Bash is a celebration of community, creativity, and connection,” Clearwave Fiber added. “We’re proud to help build a future where every child, no matter where they live, has the tools to dream big and succeed.”

Tune into “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello at 9 a.m. tomorrow for more information about Brick Builders' Bash ahead of the event.

LEGO® is a trademark of the LEGO Group of companies which does not sponsor, authorize or endorse Brick Builders' Bash.

More like this: