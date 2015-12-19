BRUSSELS - There is an old saying that “birds of a feather flock together.” Sometimes, unforeseen factors cause some of these birds, in this case a young bald eagle, to need a little help along the way.

In early July of this year, a young eagle was presumably hit by a car or hit a power line while flying south of Pere Marquette State park near the bike trails. TreeHouse Wildlife Center of Dow was called in to rescue the injured creature.

With the hard work and determination of their staff and volunteers, along with veterinarians from Hawthorne Animal Hospital of Glen Carbon, a juvenile bald eagle was rehabilitated back to good health.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center Co-Founder Adele Moore was on hand at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge to share her excitement about the eagles’ release, which has been six months in the making.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Anything that we can do to get an animal back into the wild is great,” Moore said. “Especially with a large bird like this, it is very rewarding.”

Two Rivers Wildlife Refuge Manager Justin Sexton was pleased that the eagle was chosen to be released in the land he works so hard to protect.

“This release gives us the opportunity to introduce the public to wild birds and other migratory birds like the bald eagle. The facility is also a great place to visit, and since most wildlife refuges are off the beaten path, any opportunity to get the public out here to learn what we have to offer is great.”

TreeHouse Wildlife Center is located off Green Acres Road in Dow, Ill. The facility open every weekend of January and February from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people to see its permanent feather and fur-covered residents.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge is located in Brussels, Ill. and is open week days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and will provide a number of programs throughout the winter season, including eagle watching.

More like this: