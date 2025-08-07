BELLEVILLE — Aetna Better Health of Illinois will host a free community event to support expecting families and those with young children on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Belleville Township High School West.

The circus-themed celebration, called Under the Big Top: Community Baby Shower & School Kickoff, will take place in the gymnasium at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway. The event aims to provide essential baby items and health services to families in St. Clair County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees can receive giveaways including car seats, strollers, and other baby essentials at no cost. In addition, on-site school physicals, dental screenings, and haircuts priced at 99 cents will be offered. Health and wellness information will also be available.

The Doula Lab and Aetna Better Health of Illinois are partnering to host the event, which is designed to assist families of all ages and stages. The organizations hope the gathering will provide resources and support as families prepare for the school year and care for their children.

The Doula Lab and Aetna Better Health of Illinois are hosting this community event to help families of all ages and stages.

More like this: