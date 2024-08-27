GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark is excited to announce a special offer in honor of Labor Day Weekend.

From Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, the park will provide free admission to all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and hospital workers. To take advantage of this offer, first responders must present a non-expired, valid work ID or badge at the ticket booth.

This initiative is part of Raging Rivers' commitment to honoring those who serve the community, providing them with a chance to relax and enjoy a day of fun at the water park.

Raging Rivers WaterPark features a variety of attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, thrilling slides, and kids area with an interactive play structure and tipping bucket making it an ideal destination for families and friends looking to cool off and have fun. In addition, the park has added an extra weekend to the season and will also be open on Sept. 7 and 8 for a last chance to slide and splash before the 2024 season ends.

The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL. For more information about the park, attractions, and hours, please visit www.RagingRivers.com.