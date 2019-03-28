EDWARDSVILLE – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opened recently at 2204 Troy Road in front of Schnucks. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce was held last week.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“The Troy Road retail corridor has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of retail businesses and restaurants that makes it a great next stop for Freddy’s,” said Randy Simon, President & CEO. “Once you’ve had a chance to try our cooked-to-order menu items of steakburgers, Vienna® Beef hot dogs and more, we hope guests in Edwardsville will keep Freddy’s top-of-mind for family dinners and drive-thru convenience.”

The 3,476 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 106 guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Making Freddy’s a more convenient dining option for our St. Louis-area guests continues to be a priority,” said Scott Redler, Co-Founder, and COO. “As a St. Louis native, seeing our growth in the market is exciting. Our hope is that wherever you are in the area, a quality meal from Freddy’s will be just a short drive away.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard freshly churned throughout the day. Today, more than 300 Freddy’s restaurants serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” 2018 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow Freddy's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

