Fraternal Order of Police-Command Council and Rauner Administration reach tentative collective bargaining agreement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner announced today the Administration has reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police-Command Council that represents Illinois State Police captains and lieutenants. The agreement will now go to the full union for ratification.



“Through good faith negotiations, we were able to reach a compromise with the Command Council on a contract that is fair to both state employees and taxpayers,” Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko said. “The Administration has now successfully reached 20 innovative collective bargaining agreements with public employee unions. We continue to invite all unions to work with us on reasonable and affordable contracts.”



The agreement will include a merit pay system and a temporary, four-year wage freeze. The Administration looks forward to building on our partnership with the Command Council in serving the citizens of Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending