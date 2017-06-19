ALTON - In honor of its 78th anniversary, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union hosted its annual Hot Dog Day and Safety Fair event Thursday.

"At the event, we offer a lunch for our membership to come out and enjoy," Jennifer Spangler, President of Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, said.

Guests at the event, which kicked off at 11:30 a.m. at its location at 4435 N. Alby St., in Alton, received free hot dogs, chips, soda and snow cones to enjoy. At 12 p.m., Fredbird, the mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, came to the outing and greeted guests.

The Alton Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department brought some of their vehicles to show off and let children see up close in personal. The kids were also able to take a look inside a Survival Flight Helicopter.

"We like to be able to throw a party, have a good time, but at the same time throw a little bit of safety and education in there. It all perfectly rolls into one great event."

Inside the Altonized location, the safety fair provided plenty of activities for children and adults alike to understand internet and personal safety.

"The Safety Fair is very important to us and our members," Spangler said. "We have safety activities inside the credit union for finger printing, internet safety, it just brings in another level of showing that our members mean everything to us and that we put our members first. Everyone here is not just a number, they're a member and family to us."

As a full-service financial institution, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union has been dedicated to offering personalized, reliable service to meet the diversified financial needs of each individual member.

"We treat everybody like their own individual person with their own needs," Spangler said. "We do not charge the monthly service fees like all these other places do, we try to take care of our members, and we try to work with the motto of "people helping people" and we believe that is what our credit union service should be based off of."

For more information about Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, please contact (618) 466-3884 or visit www.AltonizedFCU.org.

