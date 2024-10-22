ALTON - Frank Gaither, a veteran from Alton, served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1979, participating in the Vietnam War. Frank is now 82 years of age.

Gaither held the rank of Chief Boatswain and was assigned to the 1st and 2nd Division, where he specialized as a deep-sea diver and salvage expert.

Throughout his military career, Gaither earned several honors, including the Presidential Unit Citation, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

These accolades reflect Frank's commitment and contributions during a pivotal time in U.S. history.

The information about Gaither was submitted by his younger brother, Dave Gaither, who expressed pride in his brother's service.

The submission highlights the importance of recognizing veterans and their sacrifices.

