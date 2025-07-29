MARION - The Alton River Dragons powered their way to an 18–13 win over the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Sunday, July 27, 2025, fueled by a record-setting offensive performance.

Alton jumped out to a six-run first inning with key RBIs from Graf, Cantareira, and Hill. Campbell launched a solo homer in the second, followed by McConachie’s solo shot in the third. Cantareira added another homer in the fifth, while Howell’s sacrifice fly and an error helped extend the lead. Nelson’s two-run homer in the sixth pushed Alton further ahead.

Thrillville answered with a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, but Alton responded with four runs in the seventh, including RBIs from Campbell and Nelson, and runs scored on wild pitches and a balk.

In the eighth, the Dragons added three more runs, highlighted by RBIs from Howell, Campbell, and Graf. Though Thrillville scored late, Alton’s early firepower was enough to secure the win.

The River Dragons set a new franchise record with four home runs in a single game off the bats of Campbell, McConachie, Cantareira, and Nelson. Nelson’s homer was the 31st of the season, breaking the team’s single-season home run record.

Dragons Lose To Danville Dans

DANVILLE - On Saturday night, the Alton River Dragons lost to the Danville Dans in the first game of what was supposed to be a doubleheader, 24-8 on the road. The River Dragons and Dans were tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning before Danville scored 15 runs in that inning alone to take a 16-1 lead, which expanded across a two-and-a-half-hour lightning delay in the inning.

After that second inning, the River Dragons’ offense started to heat up, which was led by Cooper Howell, who had another three hits in the matchup. Luke Melton also had a multi-hit effort for Alton. Carson Page was a bright spot in the pitching staff for the River Dragons, who pitched over an inning while only allowing one run.

Alton Defeats Thrillville Thrillbillies

ALTON - The Alton River Dragons defeated the Thrillville Thrillbillies 8-7 Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons started off the bottom of the first inning with the first five batters reaching base, which included four hits, one hit by pitch, and an early 2-0 lead.

After trailing 5-3 at the top of the fourth inning, Preston Wright would send a big blast out to right field for a three-run home run to give Alton a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The River Dragons never looked back from there and kept their lead for a 7-6 home victory.

Bauer Dalke came in relief to pitch for the River Dragons and went a long five innings, while one run on no hits and three walks to close out the win. Kamden Casey made his pitching debut for the River Dragons and threw four innings while giving up five runs on six hits and one walk. Offensively, Wright, Cooper Howell, and Ryan Kondrad each had three-hit games while the team outhit Thrillville 13-6.

