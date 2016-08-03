WOOD RIVER - The residents and staff of Foxes Grove recently made  THANK YOU banners to show their support to their local first responders. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

They presented the banners to both the Wood River Fire Department and Wood River Police Department along with some baked goodies. 

Foxes Grove is a Supportive Living Community for Seniors 65 and older, located at 395 E Edwardsville Road, Wood River, IL. The facility can be reached at 618-259-0851.

Pictured with resident Norma Notson are Executive Director Stacey Noble Loveland, and staff members Jessica Peal, Edith McCardle, Sarah Albarardo, and Nikole Biggs.

More like this:

Oct 31, 2024 - Wood River Chiropractic Promotes Community Connections

Nov 13, 2024 - Kelsey Moore Works Hard at East Alton-Wood River High School

Oct 31, 2024 - Pete's Parlor Shares Goals for Business in "The Heart of Wood River"

4 days ago - Wood River Police Welcomes New Patrolman, Promotes Sergeant

Oct 30, 2024 - Wood River Main Street Hosts Successful Downtown Trick-or-Treat Event

 