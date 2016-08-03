Foxes Grove thank first responders with "thank you" banners
WOOD RIVER - The residents and staff of Foxes Grove recently made THANK YOU banners to show their support to their local first responders.
They presented the banners to both the Wood River Fire Department and Wood River Police Department along with some baked goodies.
Foxes Grove is a Supportive Living Community for Seniors 65 and older, located at 395 E Edwardsville Road, Wood River, IL. The facility can be reached at 618-259-0851.
Pictured with resident Norma Notson are Executive Director Stacey Noble Loveland, and staff members Jessica Peal, Edith McCardle, Sarah Albarardo, and Nikole Biggs.
