Foxes Grove invites community to today's Holiday Open House
December 9, 2015 11:16 AM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community is hosting a Holiday Open House today from 2- 4pm. Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community is located at 395 E Edwardsville Road in Wood River.
Refreshments will be served and entertainment will be provided by the Main Street Methodist Hand Bell Choir.
Tours and information of Foxes Grove will also be given by the staff, who will be available for any questions those may have about the facility.
