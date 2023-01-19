EAST ALTON - Foxes Boxes Bakes and Blooms held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at their new location at 515 N. Bellwood in Bethalto, IL. The new location triples the space of its former East Alton location.

The RiverBend Growth Association team coordinated the ribbon cutting for the owner, Tanya Fox. Her team includes her husband, Brian Holmes, Mallory, Paul, Diana, Maranda, Alena, Nathan, and Denis. Foxes Boxes boasts itself as the area’s only union bakery. In attendance were RBGA members, Ambassadors, Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost, building owner Dwight Fowler, and community members. Bunkhouse Joe, Greene County Salsa, and Sunshine Acres Honey were vendors on Saturday.

Tanya Fox says, “I was amazed by the turnout Saturday. We definitely felt so much love from everyone. We were super proud of our staff and couldn’t do any of this without them and our customers.”

Several breakfast and lunch options are available in addition to the variety of baked goods and French macarons. Included are cakes, pies, flavored quick breads, cheesecakes, muffins, cupcakes, sheet cakes, cobblers, cream puffs, eclairs, Oreo cake balls, and scones. Flower arrangements grown on their local organic farm are available seasonally.

With a larger location comes new hours: Wed-Sat 7:30-2:00; Sunday 8:00-12:00; Mon/Tues Closed. Foxes Boxes can be reached at 618-251-8081.

For more information on the RiverBend Growth Association, contact them at 618-467-2280 or visit rbga.org.

